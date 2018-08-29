It's a new year and a new team. There's a new quarterback who does happen to be surrounded by a lot of people who aren't so new.

There's no telling what Kentucky team will show up on Saturday, but with Mark Stoops now entering his sixth regular season as the program's head coach it's worth looking back at his previous season openers with an eye out for trends.

Kentucky 24, Southern Miss 17 (9/2/17)

The second game of a home & home series with Southern Miss ended with the road team winning for the second time. Kentucky avenged the previous year's shocking 44-35 loss to the Golden Eagles.

After a scoreless first quarter Kentucky scored two touchdowns in the second and then carried a 24-10 lead into the fourth quarter. The offensive output wasn't anything to gloat about. Benny Snell fumbled near the goal line and had one of his less impressive games as a Wildcat, but it didn't help that center exchange issues, penalties and typical first game jitters and sloppiness marked the day.

While the final stats showed USM with a 364 to 254 advantage in total yardage that was in part because the Golden Eagles were playing from behind and Kentucky appeared content to shorten the game with the offense not clicking.

UK's defense forced three turnovers and USM rushed for only 1.4 yards per carry and a one-dimensional Golden Eagle team ran out of time. C.J. Conrad was the offensive star of the game for Kentucky with three catches, 97 yards and a touchdown.

Click here to continue reading this story at the House of Blue.

Get 50% off a new annual subscription at Cats Illustrated.