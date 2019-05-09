News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 08:08:30 -0500') }} football Edit

How Kentucky could pull a five-star surprise

Wdap79ualyclsyzf1qs2
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Oak Park, Mich., lineman Justin Rogers will officially visit Georgia this weekend and then make a verbal commitment to some school on May 20, according to a report this week from Rivals.com's Josh ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}