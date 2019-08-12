How Jutahn McClain can earn a fourth star
Cats Illustrated has been taking a closer look at a number of Kentucky's commitments who are rated three-star prospects.One of those players with a 5.7 Rivals Rating, one tick away from that covete...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news