How Joshua Jones can earn a fourth star
Phenix City (Ala.) offensive tackle Joshua Jones is one of many highly regarded Kentucky commitments with three-star rankings.While the 6-foot-6, 298-pound tackle probably wouldn't say he cares abo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news