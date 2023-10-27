We've seen the injury reports for Kentucky and Tennessee. Now Cats Illustrated takes a look at how injuries, absences, and "next man up" situations could impact Saturday night's game.

Kamal Hadden - OUT

Heupel revealed this week that Hadden has had season-ending surgery and that's a big loss for the Vols. Hadden left the game with assistance against Alabama but returned later. That might not have been the best idea in hindsight. Hadden has played 329 snaps for Tennessee this year including 275 as a cornerback.

PFF gives Hadden a stellar 85.8 grade for the season so that is a significant loss for the Tennessee secondary. Hadden is playing at an all-conference level. He makes stops at the line of scrimmage and opposing teams are only 12/33 for 96 yards throwing against him this season.

In Hadden's absence expect a bigger workload and a starting assignment for Warren Burrell, who has played 104 snaps this year with a 69.4 overall grade. PFF only charges Burrell with allowing one completion this season but this will strain UT's secondary depth and presents an opportunity for front line players like Barion Brown, Dane Key, Tayvion Robinson, and Anthony Brown-Stephens, who are already in focus.

Gerald Mincey - "Looks good"

Heupel said decisions on situation's like Mincey's are made on Friday, but he has been practicing all week so it seems like he should be able to go. Mincey has played a majority of Tennessee's offensive snaps for the season though he's been interchangeable with others. He has played left tackle in two games and right tackle in four games so gives the Vols some versatility with their starting five. Mincey had bad struggles in pass protection against Texas A&M and was OK against Alabama and UTSA.

LB Kennan Pili - OUT

The linebacker has been out since Week 2 so it's an absence but one the Vols have been accustomed to and are used to at this point. The linebacker played 30 snaps against Virginia in the season opener and was awarded an 80.8 grade, but he hasn't seen action since then.

S Jalen Geiger - TBD

Geiger is the only player who has been struggling with injury to not appear on Kentucky's depth chart this week. The hope had been that Geiger might be available, and it would have been an important return because the safeties didn't play especially well the last two weeks. If he's out then it presents more opportunity for Ty Bryant, who is getting his feet wet as a true freshman and played well two weeks ago. Zion Childress and Jordan Lovett have a huge assignment this week, so missing an experienced veteran and senior could be significant.