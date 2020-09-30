CatsIllustrated - How former Wildcats fared in Week 3 of NFL action

Every week Cats Illustrated rounds up all the NFL stats and accomplishments for former Kentucky football players.

In Week 1 it was Bud Dupree and Benny Snell of the Steelers taking center stage. Last week Za'Darius Smith and Corey Peters had sacks.

Let's find out how everyone fared in Week 3 games.

Former Kentucky All-American Josh Allen picked up his first sack of the season, as well as two tackles, in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins. Allen now has five tackles and a sack through three games.

Lynn Bowden is still trying to find out how to make an impact at the NFL level three games into his professional career. For the second time in three games he was inactive for that game against the Jaguars.

Randall Cobb had a big game for the Texans. He grabbed four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. But it wasn't quite enough as the Steelers beat the Texans 28-21.