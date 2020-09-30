CatsIllustrated - How former Wildcats fared in Week 3 of NFL action

How former Wildcats fared in Week 3 of NFL action
Every week Cats Illustrated rounds up all the NFL stats and accomplishments for former Kentucky football players.
In Week 1 it was Bud Dupree and Benny Snell of the Steelers taking center stage. Last week Za'Darius Smith and Corey Peters had sacks.
Let's find out how everyone fared in Week 3 games.
Former Kentucky All-American Josh Allen picked up his first sack of the season, as well as two tackles, in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins. Allen now has five tackles and a sack through three games.
Lynn Bowden is still trying to find out how to make an impact at the NFL level three games into his professional career. For the second time in three games he was inactive for that game against the Jaguars.
Randall Cobb had a big game for the Texans. He grabbed four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. But it wasn't quite enough as the Steelers beat the Texans 28-21.
Deshaun finds Randall Cobb for a 28-yard TD 🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020
It’s Watson’s first TD pass to a WR this season
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LNHqFb3fHW
Lonnie Johnson chipped in with two tackles for the Texans, bringing his total to seven on the season.
Of course, Dupree and Snell were on the other sideline for the Steelers.
Dupree continued playing at a high level with two tackles and 1.5 sacks. He now has 2.5 sacks through three games for the Steelers.
For the second straight week Snell had a quiet game: 7 attempts, 11 yards with a long of just four. That's 10 carries and 16 yards since racking up 129 yards on the ground in the first week.
Former Kentucky safety Mike Edwards had arguably the highlight of the day for this batch of players.
What an interception from Mike Edwards. pic.twitter.com/J7vMsNbs0B— Taylor The Lightning Are Champions Jenkins (@TJenkinsTampa) September 28, 2020
Edwards finished with four tackles and a pick in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win against the Denver Broncos.
Corey Peters had a sack for the second straight week for the Cardinals, which lost 26-23 to the Lions. He also had four tackles. Peters now has eight tackles and two sacks on the season.
Za'Darius Smith had two tackles for the Green Bay Packers in their 37-30 win against the New Orleans Saints. He had a tackle for loss, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.
Logan Stenberg was inactive for the Lions.
Danny Trevathan helped the Bears beat the Falcons, 30-26, and contributed five tackles. For the season he has 14 tackles through three games for the 3-0 Bears.