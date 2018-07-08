Day Two of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas proved to be a coming out party for former Wildcats Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Knox, while their brother in blue, Wenyen Gabriel, struggled in his debut.

Below is a recap of how all former Kentucky players performed on Saturday.

Alex Poythress

Game two of Alex Poythress' summer league campaign proved to be a whisper instead of a shout. The former UK standout scored six points in 15 minutes of play and collected three rebounds. Poythress needs to be more aggressive than he was in this outing if he wants to make a roster, whether that is stateside or overseas.

Bam Adebayo

Adebayo's summer league debut was a solid affair. He scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting and snagged four rebounds in 19 minutes of play for the Miami Heat.

Derek Willis

The native Kentuckian made the most of his limited play off of the New Orleans Pelicans’ bench. Willis scored five points on 2-of-5 shooting coupled with a rebound and an assist; not the splash he might have hoped for, but enough to give Big Blue fans confidence he will see better days as the duels in the desert continue.

Kevin Knox

Kentucky's leading scorer from last season exploded onto the NBA scene yesterday. Knox scored a team-high 22 points and looked every bit the dominant scorer that the long-suffering Knicks need him to be. The only worry for the Big Apple faithful might be Knox's performance from deep, 1-of-7.

Dakari Johnson

The man in the middle for Oklahoma City's summer squad notched a consecutive game in double figures. Johnson scored 11 points and shot 63 percent from the field (5-of-8). He pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists. If Johnson keeps it up, he might find himself on the Thunder's regular roster come fall.

Hamidou Diallo

Diallo stole the show with a thunderous baseline jam, but it did not define his performance. He scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds off of the bench. Diallo found his shooting touch, knocking down 7-of-11 shots, including a pair of triples, an area he noticeably struggled in at UK.

Wenyen Gabriel

Gabriel only played three minutes for the Sacramento Kings and missed his two shot attempts.