Day 1 of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada was chock full of former Kentucky Wildcats. Some were looking to make a roster or receive a contract to play in Europe. Others like Shai-Gilgeous Alexander looked to justify their high draft order.

Below is a brief recap of how each former Cat performed in Sin City.

Alex Poythress

The Indiana Pacers released Poythress earlier in the day, and former Kentucky forward took the dismissal to heart. Playing mostly in the first half, Poythress flashed the Swiss Army Knife kind of game that made him a fan favorite at Rupp Arena. He scored 13 points, snatched four rebounds, and finished with two steals and two blocks.

Marquis Teague

The journeyman from the 2012 National Championship team was never a good shooter, and the only way he seemingly will make an NBA roster this season is too either get to the free throw line or drop an absurd amount of dimes. He did neither.

In 18 minutes of play, Teague assisted on three Toronto Raptor baskets and finished with four points, 1-of-5 from the field and a perfect trip to the charity stripe.

Derek Willis

Willis landed with the New Orleans Pelicans for the summer and has the skill set to make a roster. The AAU-type atmosphere in Vegas does not favor a player like him, though.

Willis disappeared for long stretches and did not assert himself on the offensive end. He missed all three of his shot attempts while collecting three rebounds and an assist.

Isaiah Briscoe

Fresh off a stint in Slovenia, Isaiah Briscoe earned the start for the Orlando Magic and promptly hit his first three shots of the contest. Briscoe “cooled” off as the game progressed, shooting 50 percent (6-of-12) from the floor for 16 points. He also dished out four assists, snagged three rebounds, and snagged two steals.

If Briscoe plays hard-nosed defense and takes smart shots, performances like today might convince the rebuilding Orlando franchise to keep him around beyond the summer months.

Dakari Johnson

On his fourth opening day in the NBA Summer League, Dakari Johnson demonstrated just why the Thunder have patiently invested time developing him by scoring 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-8 at the foul line. Johnson finished with eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The Thunder are comfortable with Johnson coming off the bench for sporadic appearances. His conditioning, hustle, and bulk in the post make him a prime contender for a slot on the low end of the team’s regular season rotation.

Hamidou Diallo

Diallo, a second-round selection by the Thunder, played 14 minutes in his professional debut and scored three points to go along with three rebounds. His athleticism and speed were on full display, but his shooting performance (1-of-3 from the field and 1-of-4 from the line) was abysmal.

Malik Monk

Opposite Johnson and Diallo, was Malik Monk, making his second summer league appearance. The Arkansas native scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 27 for the game. He finished 9-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-9 from downtown.

The freewheeling nature of the summer league is suited for Monk’s game, so his performance is not surprising, but did serve as an exciting reminder of his magical season in Lexington.

Aaron Harrison

The former UK point guard scored 12 points in 29 minutes of action in the Washington Wizards loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished 3-of-13 from the floor and was 2-of-10 from deep. Harrison did collect six rebounds but dished out only two assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Late in the nightcap, Gilgeous-Alexander put in a mixed performance in the Clippers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Cats’ breakout star from last season nabbed a pair of rebound and doled out four assists. However, he shot 26 percent from the field (5-of-19) for 13 points and finished 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.