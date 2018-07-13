As the NBA Summer League playoffs continued in Las Vegas, several ex-Kentucky Wildcats found themselves sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the league's steadiest performers, sat out the Clippers' 82-69 loss to their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Isaiah Briscoe also watched his team get eliminated from the bench. The Orlando Magic fell to the Utah Jazz by five points, 75-70.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also chose not to play Dakari Johnson in their 92-85 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

Bam Adebayo had a good seat from the pine in which to view the Miami Heat's 111-106 victory.

Of course, several other ex-Kentucky players, including Kevin Knox, saw plenty of on the court action in Sin City.

Kevin Knox

To advance against the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks needed another high-scoring performance from Kevin Knox.

Knox gave them another double-digit effort, but his shooting numbers from the 82-75 defeat were porous, 5-of-20 from the field and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. He only got the free throw line twice, though he did finish 3-of-4 there.

The Floridian did contribute four rebounds, and three assists to the cause, a nice development since Knox has purely been a scorer in Vegas.

Hamidou Diallo

Diallo's up and down series of performances have mirrored his struggles during his year in Lexington, but he did turn in an exceptional performance off the bench for the Thunder.

In 22 minutes of action, Diallo scored 14 points and pulled in five rebounds.

Archie Goodwin

Goodwin turned in a dreadful performance. In 11 minutes off the bench, he scored two points and went 1-of-6 from the field.

Derek Willis

Willis continued his disappearing act for New Orleans. He clocked four minutes of play, the least of any active Pelicans' players, and did not score. However, he did haul in three rebounds.