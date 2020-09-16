CatsIllustrated - How former 'Cats in the NFL fared during Week 1

How former 'Cats in the NFL fared during Week 1
Throughout the 2020 NFL season Cats Illustrated will be updating readers on how former Wildcats in the league are faring on a weekly or at least a regular basis.
With Week 1 in the books, let's get to it.
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush phenom Josh Allen is now in his second year in the league following a 10.5 sack rookie season and he had a quiet two tackle performance in his team's 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts to start the season 1-0.
Given that the Miami Dolphins acquired Lynn Bowden less than one week ago it's not a surprise that he was listed as inactive for the team's season opener, a 21-14 loss to the New England Patriots.
According to the Miami Herald, Bowden could see action in the Dolphins game this week.
Former Kentucky great Randall Cobb was targeted on three pass attempts and hauled in two receptions for 23 yards and a first down in his Houston Texans' 34-20 loss at Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champions. Cobb did not see much playing time in the game.
Lonnie Johnson, also playing for the Texans, registered two tackles in the loss.
Kentucky was well-represented in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-16 win against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football showcase.
Bud Dupree had four tackles and two takedowns behind the line of scrimmage.
What an unbelievable game by Bud Dupree. 48 is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Lc4VQ4gf4y— SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) September 15, 2020
Dupree is earning $15.8 million for Pittsburgh this year after the franchise tag was applied.
Meanwhile, second-year Steelers running back Benny Snell had the best game of his young NFL career. Sporting the spinner mouthpiece and a slimmed down physique, Snell rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries with one fumble which was recovered by Pittsburgh.
Snell is now one of the most added players in fantasy football and he's third in the NFL in rushing after one week behind only Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Henry.
Mike Edwards did not log any official stats in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive lineman Corey Peters chipped in a tackle for the Arizona Cardinals in a 24-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Za'Darius Smith of the Green Bay Packers came into the season with understandably high expectations and he logged two tackles and a sack in their 43-34 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Logan Stenberg is still working to get into the playing rotation with the Detroit Lions but for the last few weeks he's been working at center rather than guard.
Danny Trevathan had seven tackles in a characteristically active performance against the Detroit Lions in a 27-20 win for the Chicago Bears. He's coming off a season with 112 tackles.
Benny Snell was the only running back with two runs of 20+ yards in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/tIr9faBivO— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 15, 2020