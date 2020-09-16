CatsIllustrated - How former 'Cats in the NFL fared during Week 1

Throughout the 2020 NFL season Cats Illustrated will be updating readers on how former Wildcats in the league are faring on a weekly or at least a regular basis.

With Week 1 in the books, let's get to it.

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush phenom Josh Allen is now in his second year in the league following a 10.5 sack rookie season and he had a quiet two tackle performance in his team's 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts to start the season 1-0.

Given that the Miami Dolphins acquired Lynn Bowden less than one week ago it's not a surprise that he was listed as inactive for the team's season opener, a 21-14 loss to the New England Patriots.

According to the Miami Herald, Bowden could see action in the Dolphins game this week.

Former Kentucky great Randall Cobb was targeted on three pass attempts and hauled in two receptions for 23 yards and a first down in his Houston Texans' 34-20 loss at Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champions. Cobb did not see much playing time in the game.

Lonnie Johnson, also playing for the Texans, registered two tackles in the loss.

Kentucky was well-represented in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-16 win against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football showcase.

Bud Dupree had four tackles and two takedowns behind the line of scrimmage.