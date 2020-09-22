CatsIllustrated - How former 'Cats fared in Week 2 of NFL action

Cats Illustrated is tracking the play of every former Kentucky football player in the NFL on a weekly basis.

Last week the story was Benny Snell and Bud Dupree for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a look at how former 'Cats fared in the second week of NFL games.

Let's begin with Snell and Dupree again. The Steelers moved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-21 win against the Denver Broncos. Dupree continued to early season tear with a couple of tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble on a monster hit.

Snell played much more sparingly, gaining only five yards on three rush attempts. He fumbled for the second straight game, losing this one. Fumbling wasn't an issue for Snell at Kentucky.

Josh Allen did not log a tackle or any other stats in the Jaguars' 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Mike Edwards was also out of the stat column for the Buccaneers in their 31-17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Lynn Bowden made his first appearance for the Miami Dolphins, catching his only target but losing a yard on the reception.

While the Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens 33-16, Randall Cobb had a much better game than he did in Week 1. The former UK do-it-all star had five catches on six targets for 59 yards. He moved the chains on three of those grabs with a long of 23 yards.

Texan teammate and fellow former Wildcat Lonnie Johnson had three tackles in the game, bringing his total to five through two games.

Corey Peters made his presence felt for the Arizona Cardinals, with three tackles and a sack, in their 30-15 win against the Washington Football Team.

Za'Darius Smith continued to do Za'Darius Smith things, notching his second sack of the season and racking up four total tackles for the Packers in a 42-21 win over the Lions. Logan Stenberg was active for the Lions but did not play in the game.

Danny Trevathan had a relatively quiet three tackles in the Bears' 17-13 win against the New York Giants.