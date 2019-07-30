News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 06:28:25 -0500') }} football Edit

How Cats Illustrated writers rank UK's position units against the SEC

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Over the last couple of weeks Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf and Justin Rowland have rolled out a series ranking Kentucky's position units against the rest of the SEC.

With all of those rankings now complete, here's a summary with an average ranking based on what the staff has said.

UK vs the SEC at every position
Position Average CI Rank High Rank Low Rank

Quarterback

9th

8th (Drummond)

10th (Rowland)

Running Back

9th

8th (Graf)

10th (Rowland)

Wide Receiver

12th

12th

12th

Tight End

7th

4th (Drummond)

11th (Rowland)

Offensive Line

5th

4th (Drummond)

6th (Rowland)

Defensive Line

6th

5th (Graf)

6th (others)

Linebacker

4th

4th (Rowland)

6th (Drummond)

Defensive Back

11th

11th (others)

12th (Graf)
