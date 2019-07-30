How Cats Illustrated writers rank UK's position units against the SEC
Over the last couple of weeks Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf and Justin Rowland have rolled out a series ranking Kentucky's position units against the rest of the SEC.
With all of those rankings now complete, here's a summary with an average ranking based on what the staff has said.
UK vs the SEC at every position
|Position
|Average CI Rank
|High Rank
|Low Rank
|
Quarterback
|
9th
|
8th (Drummond)
|
10th (Rowland)
|
Running Back
|
9th
|
8th (Graf)
|
10th (Rowland)
|
Wide Receiver
|
12th
|
12th
|
12th
|
Tight End
|
7th
|
4th (Drummond)
|
11th (Rowland)
|
Offensive Line
|
5th
|
4th (Drummond)
|
6th (Rowland)
|
Defensive Line
|
6th
|
5th (Graf)
|
6th (others)
|
Linebacker
|
4th
|
4th (Rowland)
|
6th (Drummond)
|
Defensive Back
|
11th
|
11th (others)
|
12th (Graf)