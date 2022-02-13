How can the Cats win if TyTy Washington is out
The Kentucky Wildcats are on such a roll and have been playing so impressively it seems that only the injury bug could derail them from making a serious postseason run. That's a scary thought for t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news