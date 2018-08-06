Quinton Bohanna arrived at Kentucky as a three-star recruit before last season, a little more than a year ago. While some familiar with his game were high on Bohanna's potential, nobody was calling for the Cordova, Tenn., native to take over as a starter in his true freshman season in Lexington.

But that's what happened.

By midseason Bohanna had beat out seniors Matt Elam and Naquez Pringle, previous starters, giving Kentucky a very inexperienced player at the nose but also the promise of what could unfold over several years worth of a college career.

Going into 2018, because Bohanna beat out those players last year the forecast and the feel around the nose position is a little bit different. There's a widespread expectation, or at least a hope that seems reasonable, that Bohanna can take a step forward and build off his success as a freshman.

Cats Illustrated spoke with UK defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc about what Bohanna has to do to go from a surprise freshman exceeding expectations to a sophomore who begins to be recognized as one of the better young trench players in the SEC.

LeBlanc was pleasantly surprised with what Bohanna showed in 2017, more because of how much he was able to play in the nation's premier conference as a freshman without a redshirt.

“You know, I was (surprised) because we have three senior nose guards and he beat those guys out, so by game six you could tell that he was coming around with the playing time," LeBlanc said. "We played him in the Southern Miss game and I told him, ‘Hey, if I’m going to play you in Game 1 I’m going to play you every game so look forward to getting better.’ And he did. By Game 6 he was our starter.”

******* Click here to read the rest of this story on Quinton Bohanna, with more insight from Derrick LeBlanc on what exactly the sophomore defensive lineman has to do to go from surprising freshman to star sophomore. *******

If you're not a member of Cats Illustrated and you want to read more of our extensive coverage of Kentucky football and recruiting, CLICK HERE and go premium today!