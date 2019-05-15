News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 09:15:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How can EJ Montgomery go from serviceable to star?

Q76cms5e23po0be5f24l
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery announced weeks ago that he was entering his name into the 2019 NBA Draft but more recently his name did not appear on the NBA Combine list.Montgomery's decision to e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}