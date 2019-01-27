How Calipari adjusted in the second half
The first half of Saturday's matchup did not go as planned for Kentucky's coaches, players, or fans. Granted, the name Kansas speaks for itself in the college basketball world, and Lexington was th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news