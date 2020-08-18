CatsIllustrated - How Auburn fans are reacting to the Week 1 season opener

One of Cats Illustrated's more popular fun and light-hearted features is our occasional spotlight on comments from opposing fan bases.

For several hours on Monday the college football world was talking about the Week 1 matchups that will kick off the SEC season.

Here's a look at some of the comments from Auburn fans following the revelation that the Tigers will host the Wildcats on the Plains to kick the season off.

*****

"only thing kentucky has better than us is coaching"

*****

"Would be a nice 230 CBS or 645 ESPN game"

*****

"I like Joey. He's a great kid. We thought he would be the next Cam and then when he played we quickly said "NEVERMIND!" Kentucky is doing the same. Let em have their excitement."

*****

"That would certainly turn up the heat on Gus to pull out a win. It certainly would be the game of the week."

*****

"These brazen predictions are always cute.

38-13 auburn"

*****

"We all watched (Gatewood) play, and he wasn't good. So there's that"

*****

"I gotta disagree. I don't recall anyone saying nevermind on Gatewood after seeing him play. We AU folks never saw what he could really do. He played a total of 40 plays while at AU and was handcuffed by genius Guru Gus.

JG had 32 rushes for 176 yds and 3 TDs and a whopping 8 pass attempts with 5 completions for 63 yds and 2 TDs. Those are solid numbers for only 40 plays. If someone told me before a game that my team would have 40 snaps and end up with 239 yds and 5 TDs, I would take that every time."

*****

"I hope JG has a great career and as much success as he can handle..., but I’d also like UK to have some QB Controversy with split reps on a shortened practice schedule and all the negative intangibles that go along with that in week 1..."

*****

"KENTUCKY WEEK 1 ... Couldve been worse"

*****

"Home game too, not bad at all."

*****

"Good a draw as we're gonna get, everyone will be rusty af"

*****

"Couldn’t do too much better.

Didn’t want Arky opening week anyway. Kentucky is pretty good but not too good."

*****

"This won't be a cake walk. Was hoping for a Mississippi school or Arkansas for game one."

*****

"georgia got arkansas and bama got mizzou."

*****

"Game always looked like a trap to me. Putting it here makes it hard to overlook."

*****

"Here's the one interesting part to this matchup, UK's DL is VERY GOOD..so our OL won't have that much time to gel before their forced into blocking some upper caliber SEC DL. Good news for us being that Zierer and Troxell are healthy enough and each have college/SEC experience already."

*****

"Don't think (Gatewood's) been cleared yet, but Terry Wilson is a better QB and would beat him out anyway IMO."

*****

"Kentucky really didn’t start clicking last year until their QBs got hurt and Bowden ran the wing T stuff for the rest of the year. They won’t be doing that again and their projected starter at QB is coming off a knee injury.

Hard team to get a feel for.Wins vs Ark, Mizz, Vandy, Louisville, Va TechLosses: UF, Miss State, SC, UGA, UT"

*****

"Agreed, UK's offense won't be very good out of the gate for the most part, but their defense will be..at least in their front 7"

*****

"Kentucky lucky this ain’t the basketball schedule."

*****

"Nah, I think we'll win by 2-3 TDs."

*****

"In other words we'll end up struggling and you'll say Kentucky was better than you thought."

*****

"Nah, UK will be the easiest P5 opener we've had since Arkansas."

*****

"I think it will be a good game for our defense to get warmed up in"

*****

"So So Rushing Defense for UK, not a bad opener given the options. Expecting a conservative, run-heavy focused game plan.

That being said, watch us throw it for tree-fiddy plus"

*****

"I wish this was another Elite 8 matchup"

*****

"Auburn +7.5 at home vs Kentucky hahahaha Cole got himself in one with those power rankings"

*****

"It is the best game of the day. Well maybe second best after SC-TN."

*****

"Hopefully, we will see if (Cole Cubelic's) right or wrong when we play Kentucky this year. Imo, Kentucky has a MUCH better Offensive line coming back that is proven. Auburns COULD end up being better but there are too many unknowns at the moment. Preseason rankings don't mean jack anyways."

*****

"In 2019 Kentucky beat:

Penn State 27-24 bowl gameLouisville 45-13Va. Tech 37-30 bowl gameSo they have some capabilities."

*****

"this is gonna be tough"