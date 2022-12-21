LEXINGTON, Ky. -- This was supposed to be a drama-free night for No. 19 Kentucky, a feel-good game just before the holidays to build confidence going into SEC play.

Florida A&M was not interested in playing the role of pushover.

Despite coming to Lexington ranked 358th out of 363 Divison I teams by KenPom, the Rattlers gave Kentucky all it could handle for most of the night at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats used a 19-6 run over the final six minutes to pull away for an 88-68 win over the 38-point underdogs.

Florida A&M (2-8) had its best shooting night of the season, finishing 52% from the field and knocking down nine of 16 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc to hang around for most of the game, which was part of the Unity Series between UK and HBCU programs.

But Kentucky (8-3) had too much Cason Wallace. The freshman guard scored a career-high 27 points, dished out nine assists, and recorded four steals as UK head coach John Calipari experimented with lineup combinations that made him the primary ball-handler down the stretch as senior starter Sahvir Wheeler went to the bench.

"My vocabulary won't allow me to expound on how impressed I am with Wallace," FAMU coach Robert McCollum said. "I mean, he's really good. They have a lot of good players, but that one in particular is really good.

"He's a two-way player, and to find a young player, a freshman, who really plays on both ends is impressive. Normally, young players, it takes a while for them to buy-in to playing defense. He plays on both ends, and he can hurt you so many ways on offense."

Wallace, who had scored a combined 29 points in his previous three games on 9-of-25 shooting from the field, said he got his offensive game back on track by looking to attack the basket first.

“I think I came to the game with a different mindset and tried to get to the basket a little bit instead of shooting so many 3s, and it led to me being more aggressive on offense," he said. "... The 3s had started falling, so I kind of fell in love with it, but getting back to that old feel and getting open shots (felt good)."

Added UK's Calipari: "He made shots tonight. We gotta keep working with him as he plays point, decision-making and seeing the court better. But what he did today was he made shots, so you couldn't go under on a pick-and-roll... He's a terrific player."

The Cats also got 12 points from senior guard CJ Fredrick, who knocked down four of his six attempts from 3-point range to break out of a recent slump.

Kentucky won despite a pedestrian showing from reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, who had just 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Antonio Reeves added 10 points for the Cats, who shot 53% from the field and knocked down 13 of their 23 attempts from long range.

The Rattlers were led by junior wing Jaylen Bates with 21 points to highlight a memorable trip to the Bluegrass State.

“Hats off to Cal," McCullum said. "I don’t know how y’all look at it, but the commitment that he makes year-in and year-out to help many people who he has never met in ways that he’s not going to get anything out of is special. He and (SWAC) Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland made a five-year commitment to play teams from the SWAC in this Unity Series.

"... Overall, I can’t say enough about the hospitality that has been extended to us. It’s a special place to play so our players will remember their experience here—not as fondly as they would like to—but they have fond memories of the overall experience playing here.”

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Unlike in some of its higher-profile matchups, Kentucky finished the game strong tonight. The Cats took a 69-62 lead with 6:10 remaining and stretched it out to 88-68 at the final horn. Four different UK players scored during the decisive 19-6 run, including six of Oscar Tshiebwe's 14 points -- and perhaps more importantly -- four consecutive made free throws.

GAME BALL:

Cason Wallace, Kentucky -- The freshman guard had his best game as a Cat, going 10-of-15 from the field, 5-of-6 from the arc, scoring a career-high 27 points, matching a career-high of nine assists, and recording four steals. The only blemish on his night was going 2-for-5 at the free-throw line.

BY THE NUMBERS:

5 - Different Wildcats have reached the 20-point scoring mark this season with Wallace reaching that mark for the first time.

13 - A season-high 3-pointers made for UK.

18-0 - Run in the first half by the Cats was their largest of the season.

37-18 - Kentucky's advantage in the rebound column. The Cats had a 22-4 edge in second-chance scoring.

213-17 - UK's record under John Calipari at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"Combinations matter with this group. We're going to have to have some good combinations. We're still a work in progress, and I would tell everybody, just be patient. You know, if you've watched me work and coach in the past, it takes time to get it all together, and I'm not panicked." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky has a week to prepare for its SEC opener at Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Tigers (10-1) will play No. 16 Illinois on Thursday in St. Louis prior to their matchup with the Cats. Tipoff for UK vs. Mizozu is slated for 7 ET on the SEC Network.