Hornets draft Kentucky Wildcats' PJ Washington at No. 12
PJ Washington was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The 6-foot-8 forward became the 36th draft pick, the 27th first-round pick, and the 20th lottery selection during John Calipari's tenure as head coach of the Wildcats.
Washington returned to UK for his sophomore season and blossomed into a star. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from the 3-point arc. He also was second on the team with 43 blocked shots.
The Dallas native was a consensus All-America pick by all four NCAA-recognized selectors -- Associated Press, The Sporting News, USBWA, and NABC.
Washington could become a teammate of former UK standouts Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk in Charlotte.
WELCOME TO #BUZZCITY, PJ WASHINGTON!#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/nENDafOdc4— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 21, 2019