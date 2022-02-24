Hopkins sparks Kentucky's comeback win over LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Bryce Hopkins may have saved his breakout performance for when Kentucky needed it most.

The freshman forward and elite signee from Chicago, who had scored only eight points since the new year, came off the Wildcats' bench to spark a 71-66 comeback win over LSU on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Hopkins finished with a career-high 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and grabbed four rebounds, including two offensive boards that turned into putbacks when the game was tight in the second half.

"I think I played a good game today," said Hopkins, who did not play in three of UK's last seven games. "I saw in the first half that we were kind of playing a little slow. So, in the second half, coach was saying that we needed a little more energy. That’s what I tried to do when I came into the game. I just tried to bring energy and just contribute however I could.”

All season long, Kentucky coach John Calipari has preached to his bench players to be ready when the opportunity arises.

"There was nothing crazy-crazy," Calipari said, "but we're all talking about him because he did what the team needed him to do. He did it because I said I'm playing guys that are going to fight. If you're not fighting, I'm not playing you. And I went with him. The team was so happy for him and so was I."

“That’s just been a problem for us," LSU coach Will Wade said of Hopkins' surprise performance. "We’ve let guys down the scouting report really hurt us. He certainly did that, and that was certainly disappointing. But he had a couple of mid-range (shots), he got going on the offensive glass, we fouled him, and he made a few free throws in there."

Thanks in large part to Hopkins' effort, No. 6 Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC) managed to win its second straight game with a shorthanded roster. The Cats defeated Alabama on Saturday and LSU on this night without their starting backcourt of Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington.

Three other UK players joined Hopkins in double figures. National player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe dominated once again with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Guards Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady handled the bulk of the ball-handling responsibilities and each scored 13 points.

Kentucky avenged its 65-60 loss at Baton Rouge on Jan. 4 by shooting 47% from the field against one of the NCAA's top defensive clubs.

LSU led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but went cold in the second half, going 4-for-16 from 3-point range after knocking down five of 10 en route to a 31-23 halftime lead.

Xavier Pinson scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Tigers (19-9, 7-8 SEC). The senior guard was just 6-of-20 from the field, but knocked down 12 of 13 free throws. Eric Gaines and Darius Days added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for LSU.

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Trailing 36-28, Kentucky put together an 11-0 run – highlighted by nine points from Bryce Hopkins – as the Cats surged to a 39-36 lead. The run swelled to 19-4 with the help of two more points by Hopkins. During a 17-minute stretch from the end of the first half to the midpoint of the second half, UK held LSU to only 13 points.

GAME BALL:

Bryce Hopkins, Kentucky -- For the first time this season, the talented freshman from Chicago looked like the elite prospect he was billed to be. Kentucky coach John Calipari has hinted that such a breakout performance was coming, and after this 13-point, four-rebound effort, the UK boss says he thinks Hopkins will be needed in order to win a game at some point during March Madness.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3rd - Time this season that UK has rallied from a double-digit deficit to win. (Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU)

18 - Game winning streak for the Cats at Rupp Arena, including all 17 this season.

22 - Double-doubles for Oscar Tshiebwe, including 10 straight. The 22 ties Hall of Famer Dan Issel for the most by a UK player in a season. Tshiebwe is also the first Cat to record 10 in a row since Jim Andrews during the 1972-73 season.

36-24 - Kentucky rebounding advantage, including 16 from Oscar Tshiebwe.

36.8% - LSU field goal percentage. UK is 221-24 (90.2%) under John Calipari when holding the opponent to 40% or below, including 12-0 this season.

92-28 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with LSU, including a 46-6 mark in Lexington.

QUOTABLE:

"I’m so proud of Bryce. You don’t even know how proud we are of him. We are cheering for him. For him to come out like that and knock down some buckets, it really helped us. He really helped us come back in the game. I am proud of him. I told him that this is your opportunity to show what you can do, and whatever you do, you’re forcing Coach to play you more. That is what it is all about, so I am so proud of him.” -- UK's Oscar Tshiebwe on teammate Bryce Hopkins

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Arkansas. The No. 18 Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) are coming off an 82-74 win at Florida on Tuesday night. Tipoff for the Cats and Hogs will be at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.