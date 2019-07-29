In an effort to bring Cats Illustrated subscribers the best coverage of all things Kentucky, we're thrilled to announce a major addition to our basketball recruiting media team.

Jake Weingarten, a prodigy on the media side of the basketball recruiting industry, will be joining Cats Illustrated as a regular contributor.

Weingarten has countless connections in the basketball recruiting industry and has broke many national stories featuring five-star prospects, including Kentucky targets, in recent years.

He started his own website, Stockrisers, and has also been a Rivals.com contributor in recent months.

With his expansion at Cats Illustrated, Weingarten will be posting all the Kentucky-relevant breaking news, scoop and chatter that he hears at the House of Blue, the site's premium forum. He will also be interacting with members and writing stories.

Weingarten has been featured on ESPN and Bleacher Report. He has worked with thousands of high school basketball players including some who are already in the NBA and has amassed a large following through Stockrisers. He is originally from New York and is attending the University of Louisville.

Over the past year and a half David Sisk has been on the grind for Cats Illustrated covering basketball recruiting, earning a reputation as one of the market's leading voices. His role will not be altered with the addition of Weingarten. Sisk will continue traveling and covering events for Cats Illustrated, producing many stories each month, fielding questions for mailbags and interacting with subscribers.





