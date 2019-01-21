Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 19:54:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoophall review

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

The top winter event of the high school season is in the books. The Hoophall Classic has come to a close and there were Kentucky propsects galore as well as big recruiting news to come out of the s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}