Home runs carry Ole Miss to series-clinching win over Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ole Miss hit three home runs and got a strong showing from its pitching staff on Sunday to take the rubber match of its weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park, 10-1.

The No. 9 Rebels broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning that included home runs by Tim Elko and Jacob Gonzalez. TJ McCants later added a solo homer for the winners.

Ole Miss (19-8, 4-5 SEC) collected 13 hits and drew nine walks from a UK pitching staff that had held one of the SEC's top offenses to just four runs combined in the first two games of the series.

Tyler Bosma (3-2) started and took the loss for the Cats. The grad senior left-hander, who had shut down Georgia's offense in his last start, struggled with his command, allowing two earned runs on five hits and five walks over 3.2 innings of work.

Jack Washburn (4-1) started and earned the win for Ole Miss. The right-hander allowed only one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings on the mound. Jack Dougherty and John Gaddis worked four innings of scoreless relief for the Rebels.

Kentucky (18-11, 3-6 SEC) scored its lone run on a Chase Estep solo home run in the fifth inning.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday at home against the rival Louisville Cardinals. First pitch at KPP is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.