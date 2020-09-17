CatsIllustrated - Highlights: North Hardin prospects in Week 1

Highlights: North Hardin prospects in Week 1
Anyone who watched the Frederick Douglass-North Hardin game last Friday knows it was a great contest between two of the most talented teams in the state.
In a match-up that featured four future Wildcats and potentially several others, North Hardin running back La'Vell Wright stole the show in the second half. He wore down the Frederick Douglass defense and came up clutch with one of the game's biggest plays on a third down late in the fourth quarter, putting North Hardin into field goal position.
Below — North Hardin quarterback Emmanuel "Manie" Wimberly.
Below — Kentucky safety commitment Jordan Lovett, who had a quiet game for North Hardin.
Below — North Hardin middle linebacker Michael Lunz II, who is verbally committed to Tulane.
Lunz was one of the most active defensive players in the game for either team and was a force in the box against Frederick Douglass.