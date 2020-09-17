CatsIllustrated - Highlights: North Hardin prospects in Week 1

Anyone who watched the Frederick Douglass-North Hardin game last Friday knows it was a great contest between two of the most talented teams in the state.

In a match-up that featured four future Wildcats and potentially several others, North Hardin running back La'Vell Wright stole the show in the second half. He wore down the Frederick Douglass defense and came up clutch with one of the game's biggest plays on a third down late in the fourth quarter, putting North Hardin into field goal position.