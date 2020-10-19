CatsIllustrated - Highlights: Martez Thrower against Wheeler County

Kentucky linebacker commitment Martez Thrower showed out yet again versus Wheeler County late last week.

Watch the highlights above for yourself and read our observations here below.

What we've mentioned stands out about Thrower in the past is his ferocity and his physicality.

In last week's game the film shows Thrower taking over the game. He shot the gap and sacked the quarterback and later chased him down from behind on another sack.

He dodged and dragged defenders into the endzone from about 10 yards out and then weaved through blockers between the tackles before darting to the sideline for another score on a long run.

Thrower beat everyone on the kick coverage team down the field to make a big tackle and promptly proceeded to crush the quarterback on a blitz just as a pass was released.

He capped off his big day with another short scoring run.