CatsIllustrated - Highlights: Dekel Crowdus against North Hardin

Four-star Kentucky wide receiver commitment Dekel Crowdus was one of the stars of Frederick Douglass' season opener against North Hardin last week.

Right from the start of the game he was heavily involved in the offensive game plan. On FD's first play from scrimmage he took an end around for positive yardage. On the same drive he had an impressive reaching one handed grab out of the air.

Crowdus was frequently targeted on screen plays in an attempt to get him the ball in the open field.

His 28 yard punt return was one of the plays of the game.

