CatsIllustrated - Highlights: Chauncey Magwood

Highlights: Chauncey Magwood
Kentucky wide receiver commitment Chauncey Magwood has done nothing to draw attention to himself in recent weeks since pledging to the Wildcats. He seems totally content to quietly go about his business with laser focus on his team and his senior season.
Some of that might be his personality. It could also be the fact that he's playing quarterback out of necessity for his high school team.
In Lee County's first game on Friday, Magwood led his squad to a 44-0 victory over Jackson out of Atlanta.
Those highlights are below.
Additionally, here are some brief highlights from a scrimmage before the start of the season.
Unless the tape is intentionally steering toward Magwood as a passer it seems his school may be trying to not wear him out as a runner.
He's a capable thrower at the high school level and that could make him an intriguing Wildcat option given his athleticism.
While Magwood has not been showcased as a wide receiver this year, you can get a glimpse of what he's capable of in his highlights from last year.