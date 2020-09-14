CatsIllustrated - Highlights: Chauncey Magwood

Kentucky wide receiver commitment Chauncey Magwood has done nothing to draw attention to himself in recent weeks since pledging to the Wildcats. He seems totally content to quietly go about his business with laser focus on his team and his senior season.

Some of that might be his personality. It could also be the fact that he's playing quarterback out of necessity for his high school team.

In Lee County's first game on Friday, Magwood led his squad to a 44-0 victory over Jackson out of Atlanta.

Those highlights are below.