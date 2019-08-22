What we've learned about the latest batch of Wildcats in the NFL
The last NFL Draft was an impressive showcase for Kentucky's football program.
Now well into camp and preseason football, there have been plenty of reports on those former Wildcats.
Here's what you should know about how they're each faring before their first season after their time in Lexington.
Hype is following Josh Allen
The former Wildcat with the biggest spotlight is clearly Josh Allen, the Jaguars' first round pick and the No. 7 overall selection in the draft.
He made a big impression on head coach Doug Marrone right away, with the Jaguars' boss quoted as saying, “You see power moves, you see speed and now you start to get excited. We’re excited about where he is. We do know that there is a lot of work to still do with him. He is a guy that he can drop. He can rush. He can play in a three-point stance. He can play in a two-point stance. There are a lot of things going on.”
Allen is carrying plenty of expectations. One CBS writer opined this week that, in part because of Allen, the Jaguars could reach the AFC Championship Game and top the 50-sack threshold as a team.
Allen had a tackle for loss against the Baltimore Ravens in one of the Jaguars early exhibition games.
Asafo-Adjei's first season could be defined by concussion
Offensive lineman George Asafo-Adjei, seventh round pick for the New York Giants, has been listed as in concussion protocol for a couple of weeks and sat out the team's last exhibition game for that reason. The Giants take on the Bengals tonight and it will be interesting to see if he is able to see the field.
Today NFL writer Art Stapleton predicted that Asafo-Adjei's first season out of college will be defined by that injury.
"It's looking more and more like Asafo-Adjei ends up on season-ending IR on cut down day. He's been in concussion protocol for most of the summer, and as much as the Giants liked his potential when they drafted him, they can't afford to hold a spot," Stapleton wrote.
Conrad has been a camp surprise
Kentucky fans probably weren't surprised to learn that C.J. Conrad has been impressing during Giants' camp. But a lot of media less familiar with the former Wildcat tight end have been.
Following a trying offseason ordeal that finally culminated in being cleared to continue with football, Conrad has made the most of his opportunities.
Making the team has never been guaranteed, but as one sportswriter has noted, "On a team that features two starting tight ends playing out of a base “12” personnel, Conrad’s chances of making the team are in effect almost double (the team expects to carry four tight ends)."
Kentucky fans who also frequent Bengal game can watch Conrad and the Giants in Cincinnati tonight.
Baity seeing extensive action early
In the Houston Texans' last preseason game, a 30-23 victory against the Detroit Lions, former Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity picked off Lions quarterback Josh Johnson.
Baity has seen 60 snaps of action in the preseason, more than any other Texans defender, according to Jayson Braddock.
Nice awareness from CB Derrick Baity for the INT. pic.twitter.com/qawGp1zEMW— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) August 18, 2019
Eventful preseason for Lonnie Johnson
Lonnie Johnson, drafted by the Texans before the franchise selected Baity, has seen plenty of action in the preseason as well.
Rivers McCown put together a highlight tape of Johnson's work in the Texans' first preseason game.
All four Lonnie Johnson targets from preseason game 1 -- 1-of-4, but allowed a TD and I don't think that stat line reflects how open some of the other targets were. pic.twitter.com/lbgs8OTfY3— Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 13, 2019
Johnson was given the boot from a joint practice between the Texans and Packers for a hard hit that was deemed to be excessive.
He did not play in the Texans' second preseason game because of "bumps and bruises".
The Texans coaching staff has indicated Johnson has come a long way from where he was at the start of camp, but like most young players he still has a lot to learn.
All quiet on the Westry, Cowboys front
Chris Westry has been conspicuously absent from most Dallas Cowboy reports. He missed some of the start of camp for "personal reasons" and hasn't played in the team's preseason games.
From the Dallas Cowboys' official site at the start of camp, "The 6-4 rookie from Kentucky is near the bottom of the cornerback depth chart and is the only undrafted rookie defensive back on the roster."
He had a hamstring issue, which was one reason for his early absence.
Baker in competition for WR spots in Cleveland
One of the big questions at Cleveland Browns camp this preseason has been who will make the final roster at wide receiver, where there has appeared to be an opportunity but where there is plenty of competition in terms of numbers.
Two weeks ago ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi indicated that Baker still had a real shot to make the roster, although that seemed to be somewhat of a surprising update to those who have followed the situation closely.
Baker has two receptions through Cleveland's preseason action to date, and Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com said he had a standout day of camp on Monday.
Mike Edwards could start for the Bucs
Former UK safety Mike Edwards was singled out for praise by Buccaneers team staff members and media who cover the franchise very early in his camp. Bruce Arians, the Bucs' head coach, has called him a "ball hawk" with great instincts.
More recently Edwards has been out of action. When healthy, there's a good chance Edwards could be a starter for the Bucs.