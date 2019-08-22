The last NFL Draft was an impressive showcase for Kentucky's football program.

Now well into camp and preseason football, there have been plenty of reports on those former Wildcats.

Here's what you should know about how they're each faring before their first season after their time in Lexington.

Hype is following Josh Allen

The former Wildcat with the biggest spotlight is clearly Josh Allen, the Jaguars' first round pick and the No. 7 overall selection in the draft.

He made a big impression on head coach Doug Marrone right away, with the Jaguars' boss quoted as saying, “You see power moves, you see speed and now you start to get excited. We’re excited about where he is. We do know that there is a lot of work to still do with him. He is a guy that he can drop. He can rush. He can play in a three-point stance. He can play in a two-point stance. There are a lot of things going on.”

Allen is carrying plenty of expectations. One CBS writer opined this week that, in part because of Allen, the Jaguars could reach the AFC Championship Game and top the 50-sack threshold as a team.

Allen had a tackle for loss against the Baltimore Ravens in one of the Jaguars early exhibition games.

Asafo-Adjei's first season could be defined by concussion

Offensive lineman George Asafo-Adjei, seventh round pick for the New York Giants, has been listed as in concussion protocol for a couple of weeks and sat out the team's last exhibition game for that reason. The Giants take on the Bengals tonight and it will be interesting to see if he is able to see the field.

Today NFL writer Art Stapleton predicted that Asafo-Adjei's first season out of college will be defined by that injury.

"It's looking more and more like Asafo-Adjei ends up on season-ending IR on cut down day. He's been in concussion protocol for most of the summer, and as much as the Giants liked his potential when they drafted him, they can't afford to hold a spot," Stapleton wrote.

Conrad has been a camp surprise

Kentucky fans probably weren't surprised to learn that C.J. Conrad has been impressing during Giants' camp. But a lot of media less familiar with the former Wildcat tight end have been.

Following a trying offseason ordeal that finally culminated in being cleared to continue with football, Conrad has made the most of his opportunities.

Making the team has never been guaranteed, but as one sportswriter has noted, "On a team that features two starting tight ends playing out of a base “12” personnel, Conrad’s chances of making the team are in effect almost double (the team expects to carry four tight ends)."

Kentucky fans who also frequent Bengal game can watch Conrad and the Giants in Cincinnati tonight.

Baity seeing extensive action early

In the Houston Texans' last preseason game, a 30-23 victory against the Detroit Lions, former Kentucky cornerback Derrick Baity picked off Lions quarterback Josh Johnson.

Baity has seen 60 snaps of action in the preseason, more than any other Texans defender, according to Jayson Braddock.