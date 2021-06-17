Heralded OL Madden Sanker rescheduling first trip to Lexington
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive lineman Madden Sanker was supposed to visit Kentucky for the Wildcats' first camp of the summer on June 6th but that didn't work out.His teammate, quarte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news