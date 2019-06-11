News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 08:52:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Height talks two official visits this week, new commitment plan

Szrltgbdeyjn9z9tkyd8
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

It is going to be a busy week for Dublin (Ga.) linebacker Romello Height. He is taking an official visit to Kentucky June 11, then checking in at home briefly, before he heads south for an official...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}