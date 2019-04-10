He's back: What Ashton Hagans' return means
On Tuesday afternoon, Ashton Hagans sent out a post on Instagram that all of Big Blue Nation was waiting to hear. "I'm back like I forgot my keys! #yearTwo"Although it was far from a slam dunk, the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news