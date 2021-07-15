Hazelwood returning to UK Baseball

Mason Hazelwood announced Thursday that he intends to return for an additional season at Kentucky, giving the Wildcats three veteran pitchers to make that decision in the last two days.

The 6-foot-5 left-hander from Mercer County joins veteran right-handers Sean Harney and Daniel Harper, who announced their decisions to return on Wednesday.

Hazelwood was off to a strong start last season, posting a 3-0 record and 2.13 ERA in five starts and one relief appearance before suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery in March. His rehabilitation process has him on track to return in February.

“We’re thrilled Mason is returning,” UK coach Nick Mingione said. “He continues to put in the work it’s going to take to come back ready to help us next spring. He will bring a wealth of experience to the pitching staff.”

Hazelwood struck out 32 batters in 25.1 innings pitched last season. He held opposing batters to a .228 average.

One of the best arms on the staff at missing bats, Hazelwood holds a 10 strikeout per nine innings ratio during his UK career. He has allowed just 78 hits in 105.1 career innings on the mound.