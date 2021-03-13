CatsIllustrated - Hazelwood fans 12 as Cats top Georgia State

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mason Hazelwood tossed six shutout innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters on Saturday as Kentucky defeated Georgia State 6-1 at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (10-2) clinched the weekend series over the Panthers. They'll go for the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

Hazelwood (3-0) lowered his season ERA to a stingly 1.04. The senior left-hander from Mercer County allowed only three hits and a walk. He pounded the zone consistently, throwing 57 of his 76 pitches for strikes.

The Kentucky bullpen continued to impress, allowing only one run on three hits over the final three frames. Jimmy Ramsey, Zach Kammin, and Hunter Rigsby added seven strikeouts to the team total, giving the Cats 19 on the day.

It marked the most strikeouts for UK in a nine-inning game since fanning 18 in a 2009 matchup against Western Michigan.

Offensively, the Cats got a two-run homer from T.J. Collett in the fifth inning to break the game open. Trae Harmon added a solo shot in the seventh to give UK an insurance run.

Oraj Anu led the 11-hit attack with three singles. Harmon and Chase Estep each added two hits for Kentucky, and Alonzo Rubalcaba had an RBI double.

Georgia State starter Cameron Jones (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings of work.

The Panthers (4-12)were blanked until getting an RBI triple from Griffin Cheney in the ninth inning.