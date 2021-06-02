Has coaching shakeup impacted Rivals250 DT's interest in UK?
Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is a Rivals250 four-star prospect, so it's not surprising that Kentucky's coaches are working hard to make sure the Cats remain a factor ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news