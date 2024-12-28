Hardley Gilmore is entering the portal

On the last day of the first wave in the transfer portal, we learned that Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore is putting his name in and looking for a new school.

The first-year receiver from Florida reclassified and made a minor impact for Kentucky this season, and he had the potential to be a much bigger contributor next season.

Gilmore caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown for Kentucky this year. The 6'1, 178-pound receiver was a four-star prospect coming in from Belle Glade, Fla.

Kentucky has already seen the likes of Dane Key, Barion Brown, Anthony Brown-Stephens and others go into the portal. The Wildcats have already landed portal commitments from Oklahoma's JJ Hester and Alabama's Kendrick Law, with others in the staff's focus.

It will be a significant year of transition for Kentucky's offense going into Bush Hamdan's second year with the Wildcats. Zach Calzada of Incarnate Word and Dante Dowdell of Nebraska have come in to play a lot in the backfield and there's significant turnover in every position room.