As Kentucky prepares to enter spring football with a new offensive coordinator for the fifth consecutive season, what will the Wildcats look like in 2024?

"It always starts with personnel," said Bush Hamdan, who was formally introduced to the local media on Thursday at Kroger Field. "Week 1 is analyzing the roster. We know players win games, (so we need to) get a good feel for what these guys can do and put them in the best position."

The 38-year-old Hamdan, who comes to UK after serving as offensive coordinator at Boise State, was hired as the Wildcats' new OC after Liam Coen departed for the same position with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His first impressions of the Kentucky roster? Impressive.

"You probably get about two or three days to get a feel for that roster in the process, what do they look like?" Hamdan said. "Certainly, I know the history of Kentucky, what the fronts look like, the physicality. I just saw those guys yesterday, their size, and I really feel like they can be an extremely competitive group in the SEC.

"I'm really optimistic about some of these skill players. I'm not going to get into singling out guys, but I'm watching tight ends who can run, wide receivers in my opinion who are elite-type NFL players, and certainly excited about the quarterback room."

Added Hamdan, who inherits a highly regarded signal-caller in the form of Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff, a former 5-star prospect: "You don't take the job unless you feel pretty good about that quarterback room."

Boise State ranked 26th nationally in total offense (436.1 ypg), 32nd in scoring offense (32.1 ppg), and seventh in rushing offense (214.9 ypg) last season. The Broncos also ranked 16th nationally in third-down conversions (46%).

Those numbers will get the attention of Big Blue Nation, but tempo is a major talking point for fans after the Wildcats played at the slowest pace in college football last season.

Hamdan said the goal is to have a "variance in tempo" that gives UK its best chance to win games. "We know there are certain games where we've got to play fast. We know there are certain games where we've got to play slower and control the clock."

"Complementary football," something that Hamdan said UK has excelled in recent years, will largely dictate tempo, but his offense plans to use no-huddle approximately 60% of the time.

His track record at other stops, including two in the SEC at Missouri and Florida, suggests that Hamdan likes a balanced approach that UK head coach Mark Stoops has long sought. He likes to refer to his offense as having a "pro-style foundation," thanks in part to his time spent with Kyle Shanahan on the Atlanta Falcons staff.

The goal: creating explosive run or pass plays out of the same formations and personnel.

No matter how things shake out, the run game will remain a staple of the Cats' offensive attack.

"Playing at Kentucky has always -- you better be ready for a physical, physical day," Hamdan said. "It certainly starts with that run game... If you can run the ball, you have a pretty good chance."

The quarterback may also be asked to do more with his legs.

"I think it's critical," Hamdan said. "I really believe that quarterback has to get you at least two first downs a game with his legs. It can be a huge advantage, especially in the college game."



