Ashton Hagans made it official on Sunday.

The five-star guard from Covington, Ga., arrived on the University of Kentucky campus after graduating early from high school and reclassifying to 2018. He will be a member of the Wildcats' 2018-19 team.

“So happy to see my dream of playing for Coach Cal and the Big Blue Nation come true,” Hagans said in a statement released by UK. “To follow the footsteps of all the great point guards that came before me is truly a blessing.”

Hagans, who was the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and Mr. Georgia Basketball as a junior, averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals while leading Newton to the 7A state semifinals.

Prior to reclassifying, he was rated the No. 2 point guard and No. 7 player overall by Rivals in the Class of 2019.

“Ashton wanted to be at Kentucky all along,” UK coach John Calipari said. “When I found out how badly he wanted this and had a chance to see him play, I told our staff what a great fit he would be whether he chose to come to school this season or next. Ashton wanted this so much that he worked extremely hard in the classroom these last few months to finish up his high school requirements and graduate this past week.

“Now he comes here just a couple of weeks after the rest of our guys and is ready to join this group. He can do a little bit of everything, but what separates him from his peers is his playmaking ability and leadership. You’re talking about someone who other people want to play with. I’m looking forward to seeing him get to work with the rest of our guys.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hagans joins an elite recruiting class that includes fellow guards Tyler Herro and Immanuel Quickley, wing Keldon Johnson and forward EJ Montgomery. UK also has a walk-on guard joining the program in the form of Zan Payne, son of assistant coach Kenny Payne.