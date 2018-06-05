Three more players joined Kentucky's impressive MLB Draft showing on Tuesday afternoon.

Pitcher Zach Haake, infielder/outfielder Luke Heyer and infielder Luke Becker were added to the list during the afternoon. They followed pitcher Sean Hjelle, outfielder Tristan Pompey and catcher/first baseman Kole Cottam who were selected earlier in the draft, giving the Wildcats six players taken in the first 10 rounds.

Kentucky was one of just three schools to have that many players taken in the first two days of the draft.

Haake went to the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round, followed by Heyer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round and Becker to the San Diego Padres in the ninth round.

Kentucky now has had 12 players drafted in the first 10 rounds over the past two seasons, and 14 overall heading into Wednesday’s final day, which has 30 rounds. Four of those players were seniors who previously had gone undrafted in their career, a testament to the development in the program.

ZACH HAAKE (Kansas City Royals; 6th Round, No. 182)

Haake, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, from Breese, Illinois was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the 182nd overall pick, making him the fourth UK player drafted. The junior right-hander showed his versatility by both starting and relieving for the Cats this season, making six starts in 15 appearances.

A transfer from John A. Logan College, Haake was lights out in preseason practices before a freak injury to his hand when he slipped on ice delayed his start to the season. When he returned in early March, Haake lit up radar guns, often hitting mid-to-upper 90s with a wipeout slider. He struck out 36 batters in 34.0 innings and was dominant against No. 1 Florida, strikeout out three in two perfect innings of work.

LUKE HEYER (Los Angeles Dodgers; 8th Round, No. 254)

Heyer, from Lithia, Fla., burst onto the scene this season with his prodigious power at the plate, convincing the Los Angeles Dodgers to take their fourth UK player in two years. He twice was named SEC Player of the Week and also earned National Player of the Week honors earlier this season. Playing three positions defensively did not hinder his bat, as he finished the season batting .348 with an OPS of 1.131. He led the league in home runs (18), RBI (57) and total bases (140), while ranking in the top five in doubles, runs scored and slugging percentage. He also had 21 multi-hit games and 15 multi-RBI games.

Nationally, the 6-foot, 200-pound senior finished the regular season ranked eighth in home runs, 14th in slugging percentage, 17th in total bases and 38thin RBI. He also has had clutch hits throughout the season, including a two-strike, two-run, game-tying homer in the ninth inning of a win over Auburn that helped the Cats defeat Tigers’ All-American ace Casey Mize while taking the weekend series.

LUKE BECKER (San Diego Padres; 9th Round, No. 261)

Becker, a senior from Fairmont, Minnesota who started 147 games in his career both as a second baseman and third baseman, was selected at the beginning of the ninth round by the San Diego Padres. Previously undrafted, Becker played his way into the top 10 rounds with consistency and remarkable plate discipline.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder hit .286 in 2018 with 37 runs, 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 37 walks, nine hit by pitch and 10 stolen bases while hitting all over the Cats’ lineup. For his career, Becker finished with 148 hits (33rd on UK’s all-time list) and drew 95 walks as part of his .390 on-base percentage.



