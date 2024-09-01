Advertisement
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Southern Miss Postgame
UK boss talks 31-0 win in weather-shortened season opener.
• Jeff Drummond
Cats tussle with Mother Nature, roll past Southern Miss in opener
UK claims 31-0 win in weather-delayed, shortened season opener.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 31, Southern Miss 0
The CI staff offers its first impressions from UK's season opener.
• Jeff Drummond
Game Commentary: UK 31, USM 0
Commentary and analysis on the events that transpired late Saturday night at Kroger Field.
• Justin Rowland
Griffin Starks Debuts at No. 46 in Rivals Initial 2027 Rankings
