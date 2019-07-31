Green and Christopher could visit Kentucky together
In a significant development, a source told Cats Illustrated this week that five-star basketball prospects Jalen Green and Josh Christopher could end up taking their official visits to Lexington to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news