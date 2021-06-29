Grayson Morgan just needs to take one more visit before decision
Offensive linemen were the big focus over the weekend, with four of Kentucky's top uncommitted trench targets officially visiting Lexington.Drew Bobo, Hunter Mclain, Nik Hall, and Grayson Morgan we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news