Jackson Gray came back to haunt his old team on Tuesday, hitting a seventh-inning grand slam to help Kentucky rally for a 10-8 win over Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.

Gray, who transferred to UK from WKU prior to the 2022 season, belted a 3-2 pitch over the Wildcats' bullpen in right field to help get No. 16 Kentucky back in the game. An inning later, Grant Smith hit a three-run shot to put the Cats ahead for good.

Kentucky (22-3) picked up its eighth road win of the season. WKU dropped to 16-10.

The Hilltoppers led 4-0 through six innings, but the Cats made the most of their final three trips to the plate.

In addition to big games from Gray and Smith, Kentucky got two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI from Nolan McCarthy. Hunter Gilliam extended his hit streak to 18 games.

Seth Logue (1-0) earned the win with one scoreless inning of work out of the UK bullpen on a day when the Cats used eight pitchers. Zach Hise closed it out in the ninth inning to earn his first save.

The Cats return to action Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in the opener of a three-game weekend series against No. 25 MIssouri. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET with streaming broadcast on SECN+.



