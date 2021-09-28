Grand jury dismisses charges against six UK football players

A Fayette County grand jury on Tuesday dismissed all charges against six University of Kentucky football players in connection with an altercation that occurred at a fraternity party in the spring.

Burglary charges were filed in August against safety Vito Tisdale, cornerbacks Andru Phillips and Joel Williams, running back JuTahn McClain, wide receiver Earnest Sanders, and offensive lineman R.J. Adams, who were alleged to be part of an altercation at a party in March.

Tisdale was also facing wanton endangerment charges after being accused of brandishing a gun.

The players were originally suspended for approximately 11 weeks in the spring until a UK student conduct review board found that there was not sufficient evidence to merit further disciplinary action. No evidence of a gun was ever uncovered by police. Witnesses also gave statements that alcohol and racial slurs may have been a factor in the altercation.

However, the players were suspended a second time when they were officially charged by Lexington police in August. UK head coach Mark Stoops said at the time that he would let the legal process "play out," and as a result, the players missed the first four games of the season.

Kentucky wraps up practice at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.




