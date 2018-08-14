Given a dozen chances, it's unlikely that anyone would have offered the correct answer for the player Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran on Tuesday dubbed the MVP of the Wildcats' fall camp to date.

Maybe not even 85 chances, which is fitting because the player earning the praise was not of of UK's scholarship players when practice opened two weeks ago.

"The one guy who's really shown up to me is David Bouvier," Gran said. "You wanna talk about a guy making plays... As I go back this whole camp right now, he's our MVP. That young man is getting it. He's making plays. He's playing with energy. Just love that young man."

New UK receivers coach Michael Smith concurred: "In my eyes, he's had the best camp."

That's high praise for a 5-foot-9, 168-pound receiver who is entering his fifth year on the team without catching a pass in an official game.

The UK staff, however, consistently praised Bouvier throughout the spring, and on Monday they rewarded his effort by placing him on full scholarship along with fellow walk-ons Zach Johnson and Miles Butler.