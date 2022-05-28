Graf's Takeaways: Day 1 at the EYBL in Louisville

LOUISVILLE - Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Travis Graf was in attendance for Day 1 of the EYBL and saw some of the nation’s best on display.

DJ WAGNER COULD MOVE BACK TO NO. 1

Wagner has had a very solid start to the grassroots season, having two good EYBL session for the New Jersey Scholars. He started off hot on Saturday morning as well, scoring 29 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Scholars as they outlasted ProSkills in a game that was decided on a buzzer beater layup.

*****

FUTURECAST: GAVIN GRIFFITHS

I entered a FutureCast for Griffiths to Rutgers on May 27 and I'm even more confident in that pick after several conversations on Saturday. Griffiths is one of the best shooters in the country and would be a great addition for the Scarlet Knights. Look for a decision in the near future. Michigan, Virginia Tech and Providence are also in the mix.



*****

ADEN HOLLOWAY FOCUSED ON FOUR, EYEING JULY DECISION