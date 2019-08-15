As Cats Illustrated writers give their takes on the upcoming 2019 season it's Travis Graf's turn to make his season predictions.

Here they are, with game by game scores and outcomes forecasted.

8/31 - Kentucky 42, Toledo 27

Despite giving up some points, this is the year Kentucky doesn’t go toe-to-toe with teams that they shouldn’t. Toledo will push Kentucky’s secondary to it’s limits, but the Rockets will struggle to stop the Cats’ deep backfield and an improved Terry Wilson. Record: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)

9/7 - Kentucky 24, Eastern Michigan 14

The Cats look forward to Florida just a bit and that creates a traditional trap game feel in the first half. Both teams struggle to move the ball and Kentucky just out-athletes the Eagles. The game is never in serious jeopardy throughout the second half, but it’s a sloppy game from start to finish. Eastern Michigan poses a stronger threat on defense in game two, but struggles to put up points. Record: 2-0 (0-0 SEC)

9/14 - Kentucky 21, Florida 17

The Gators will be a powerhouse under Mullen sooner rather than later, but they’re not there yet. Florida has as many question marks in the secondary as Kentucky does and Terry Wilson puts on another great performance against the Gators. I think the Cats can also move the ball on the ground against Florida again this season. This might be the best atmosphere Kroger Field has ever seen. Record: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

9/21 - Mississippi State 24, Kentucky 20

Kentucky should win this game, but they have a let down game after the emotional win against the Gators. With the atmosphere and cowbells, Davis Wade Stadium is the worst place to come out flat. It’s a sloppy game throughout and the Bulldogs beat the Cats at their own game. Record: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)

9/28 - Kentucky 27, South Carolina 14

Jake Bentley ends his South Carolina career without a single win against the Cats. South Carolina isn’t able to move the football on the ground and Kentucky’s front seven dominates the line of scrimmage. This is Terry Wilson’s breakout game that moves him firmly into the middle-tier of SEC quarterbacks. Record: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)

10/12 - Kentucky 24, Arkansas 10

I have zero faith in the Razorbacks this season as they’re in full rebuild mode. Kentucky’s fresh coming off of a bye week and stifles Chad Morris’ offense. The Cats dominate this game on the ground and in the time of possession department. Record: 5-1 (3-1 SEC)

10/19 - Georgia 35, Kentucky 20

Bowl eligibility escapes the Cats for one more week as they go on the road against the third best team in the country. Georgia just has more Jimmies and Joes in their three-deep than Kentucky does, and that’s what this game boils down to. Kentucky just isn’t near the level Georgia is yet, and it shows in a game that’s not even as close as the decent margin of victory shows. Record: 5-2 (3-2)

10/26 - Kentucky 20, Missouri 14

A lot of people like Missouri here, but I’m on the other side of the fence. I think Kelly Bryant is one of the most overrated players in the country and is nowhere near as good as Drew Lock. Missouri plays a favorable schedule up until this game and that causes them to struggle handling the physicality Kentucky brings to the game. The Cats are bowl eligible after eight games. Record: 6-2 (4-2 SEC)

11/9 - Tennessee 24, Kentucky 17

The Vols beat Kentucky in an old school grudge match. Kentucky tries to control the line of scrimmage and the time of possession, but have a few drives flame out and Tennessee is able to pick apart Kentucky’s secondary for quick scores. Record: 6-3 (4-3 SEC)

11/16 - Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 10

Ke’shawn Vaughn is able to find the end zone once, but that’s the only Commodore touchdown. There’s too much inconsistency across Vanderbilt’s roster and it shows. Kentucky is able to do whatever it wants on offense. Record: 7-3 (5-3 SEC)

11/23 - Kentucky 41, UT-Martin 7

UT-Martin struggles to do anything on offense against Kentucky’s top-tier SEC front seven. This is one of the games where the coaching staff is able to get his redshirted players some playing time. The starters are pulled shortly into the second half. Record: 8-3 (5-3 SEC)

11/30 - Kentucky 45, Louisville 14

Mark Stoops fails to give a warm welcome to Satterfield and company. Louisville has a depth issue on both sides of the line and that plays right into Kentucky’s hands. The Cats manhandle their in-state foe for a second year in a row. Record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

Bowl Game - Kentucky 30, Nebraska 27 (Citrus Bowl). Record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)