Good Counsel DB Grant Grayton flips to UK

Last week Cats Illustrated reported that Olney (Md.) Good Counsel defensive back Grant Grayton would be officially visiting Kentucky over the weekend just before the start of the early signing period.

He did, and now the 6'3, 185-pound safety has flipped his commitment from Minnesota to UK.

Rivals.com ranks Grayton a three-star prospect. He landed an offer from Kentucky in October. The Golden Gophers had offered him over the summer.

Middle Tennessee, Bowling Green, Delaware, Temple, UMass, Holy Cross, New Hampshire, and Morgan State were the first eight schools to offer Grayton going into the busy part of the summer before those power conference opportunities came in.

He took an official visit to Bowling Green earlier in the year before his commitment to Minnesota.

Grayton was a second team All-WCAC selection at Good Counsel as a senior.

Chris Collins and Brad White spearheaded UK's recruitment of Grayton.