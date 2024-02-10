LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For the first time since Rupp Arena opened in 1976, Kentucky has suffered a three-game losing streak at what was once the most difficult venue for a visiting team to win in college basketball.

Gonzaga made it an unprecedented skid on Saturday, beating No. 17 Kentucky 89-85 before a stunned crowd of 20,186.

The Bulldogs followed Florida and Tennessee in winning on Kentucky's legendary home floor. They did so by following the blueprint that many have used against the young Wildcats this season: playing physically, dominating the glass, and taking advantage of UK's nearly non-existent halfcourt defense.

Gonzaga (18-6) shot 47% from the field, owned a 43-31 rebounding advantage, and scored 50 of its 89 points in the paint.

“It’s one of our strengths," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. "So, at this point in the season, you just have to play to your strengths. You’re hoping you can do that, obviously. We take a lot of pride in our rebounding, and it’s been decent this year, at times, but, it was exceptional at times."

Five different Bulldogs pulled down five or more rebounds on the day. They finished with 18 on the offensive glass leading to 15 second-chance points.

"It is just disappointing we got beat to so many balls," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "Just disappointing. I think we are better than that."

Junior forward Graham Ike scored a game-high 23 points to lead Gonzaga, which also got 17 points apiece from grad senior forward Anton Watson and junior guard Nolan Hickman, a one-time UK commitment.

Kentucky (16-7) trailed by as many as 13 points. The Cats dug out of a 10-point hole at halftime and eventually took a six-point lead with 12:30 remaining in the game, but could not come up with the key stops down the stretch against the Bulldogs.

"You know, you are going against a veteran team that really executes what they are trying to do at the four-minute mark," Calipari said. "We weren't able to withstand some of the stuff they were doing. Most of it were breakdowns."

The Cats got 21 points from freshman guard Reed Sheppard, 17 from senior guard Antonio Reeves, and 15 from sophomore forward Adou Thiero.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham, who had scored 55 points in the previous two games, played just 18 minutes and scored six points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field.

Kentucky played yet another game without its full roster, although freshman point guard DJ Wagner returned from a three-game absence with an ankle injury. Grad senior center/forward Tre Mitchell missed a second straight game with back soreness.

Eight UK players have missed a combined 48 games of action this season due to illness or injury. The Cats have yet to play a game with the full roster available.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Tied at 75 with 4:07 remaining, Gonzaga had only two possessions the rest of the game that did not yield points. The Bulldogs made four out of five field goals and six out of seven free throws to outscore the Cats 14-10 down the stretch. Kentucky's last chance came trailing by two with 13 seconds remaining, but Reed Sheppard's lob pass to Adou Thiero was intercepted at the rim by Gonzaga's Ben Gregg with five seconds to go.

GAME BALL:

Graham Ike, Gonzaga -- The Bulldogs' big man is a modest 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, but he looked like Shaquille O'Neal to the frail UK defenders attempting to slow him down. He routinely backed the Cats down to the rim and laid the ball in the basket for easy points. He finished with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time Kentucky has lost three consecutive home games since Dec. 5, 13, and 17 of 1966. Those games were played in Memorial Coliseum on the UK campus.

2-1 - Gonzaga's lead in the all-time series with Kentucky. This was the first time the teams have met in Lexington.

4 - Minutes played by UK freshman guard Rob Dillingham in the second half.

5th - Loss by Kentucky this season while scoring at least 84 points.

9th - Loss to an unranked team at Rupp Arena for UK head coach John Calipari.

10 - Blocked shots by UK, including three apiece by Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.

QUOTABLE:

"I want to tell our fans how much I appreciate what they are doing for this team or what they are trying to do. They are here. They are loud. When we needed them they stood up. This team needs it and I would just say stick with them. I appreciate the fans and, you know, you walk into this building and it's packed like it has been for three games. We just normally come out like on ﬁre and we just haven't. But again, nothing has changed in my mind with this team. We have the ability to do what we want. We are just going to have to do it together." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at Rupp Arena against Ole Miss. The Rebels (18-5, 5-5 SEC) is coming off a 68-65 loss at South Carolina. Tip-off for UK and Ole Miss is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.