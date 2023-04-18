LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Hunter Gilliam bashed a three-run homer in the first inning to get the No. 11 Wildcats rolling and belted a walk-off, two-run shot in the eighth inning to help UK run-rule Xavier 13-2 on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The senior first baseman went 2-for-4 with his team-leading seventh and eigth home runs of the season, a sacrifice fly, and six RBI to power the Cats' victory. Gilliam also leads UK with 51 RBI on the season.

Jackson Gray collected three hits, while Emilien Pitre and Grant Smith each added two in the Cats' 13-hit attack.

Kentucky (29-7) remained unbeaten in mid-week games this season, moving to 9-0.

The Cats scored in six of the eight innings, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first. They led 6-0 after three and 10-2 after six before triggering the run rule with one in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Xavier (22-15) was held to just three hits on the night by five UK pitchers. Travis Smith (3-0) started for the Cats and worked four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits.

Ryder Giles, Jackson Nove, Seith Logue, and Colby Frieda closed it out with four innings of scoreless relief.

Luke Hoskins (4-2) started and took the loss for the Musketeers, allowing six earned runs over 2.2 innings on the mound.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the opener of a three-game weekend series with Texas A&M at KPP. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.



