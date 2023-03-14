LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With the first Southeastern Conference series of the season looming this weekend against Mississippi State, the Wildcats tested their readiness with a P5 matchup against Indiana on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Hunter Gilliam, who was named the NCBWA National Hitter of the Week after a huge performance in five games for the Cats, remained red hot with a 3-for-4, five-RBI day in Kentucky's 12-2 romp over the Hoosiers.

The game ended in the bottom of the seventh on Devin Burkes' RBI single to trigger the run rule.

Gilliam had an RBI double in the third ining, an RBI single in the fifth inning, and helped break the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth. The senior first baseman pushed his team-leading RBI total to 27 on the season.

The Cats also got two hits and two RBI from senior shortstop Grant Smith.

Kentucky (15-2) won its 11th straight game. Indiana dropped to 10-7.

Jackson Nove (2-0) earned the pitching win for Kentucky in relief of starter Travis Smith, who worked the first 2.2 innings. The UK bullpen, which featured Nove, Ryan Hagenow, Austin Strickland, and Evan Byers on Tuesday, held the Hoosiers to just one earned run on two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

The Cats struck out 11 batters and walked only three on the day, a stark contrast to an IU staff that walked six and hit six batters.

The Cats return to action on Friday at 6:30 ET against Mississippi State in the opener of a three-game set at KPP.



